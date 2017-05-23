Garfield Heights police searching for car linked to woman's 'suspicious' death
Garfield Heights police are searching for a car that was reported missing from the home where a woman was found dead late Monday. The royal blue Nissan Versa hatchback was missing from the garage at the woman's home on Orme Road near Turney Road, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two suspended drivers and one Speed Racer: Bent...
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Independence17
|9
|Video of Ohio man's overdose behind the wheel g...
|Apr '17
|skyhawk53
|1
|Hands Up Dont Shoot (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|South side
|10
|Challenge Anyone?
|Mar '17
|Mahmoo Flaps
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC