Garfield Heights police searching for...

Garfield Heights police searching for car linked to woman's 'suspicious' death

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights police are searching for a car that was reported missing from the home where a woman was found dead late Monday. The royal blue Nissan Versa hatchback was missing from the garage at the woman's home on Orme Road near Turney Road, according to a police report.

