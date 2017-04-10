Open container leads to ride home from Quarry Rock: Bentleyville police blotter
Open container in a motor vehicle, Solon Road: An officer patrolling the Metroparks' Quarry Rock picnic area cited a Bedford man, 50, shortly before 9 p.m. on April 12 after finding an open 24-ounce can of Labatt Ice beer in the cup holder of his car. The man admitted that he probably should not continue driving at that point, with a family member being contacted to retrieve him and the car.
