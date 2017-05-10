High school administrators uncover brownie plot: Solon police blotter
Drug trafficking, Inwood Drive: At 3:05 p.m. April 25, representatives of Solon High School, 33600 Inwood Drive, reported that a 16-year-old male student had supplied marijuana to a 16-year-old female student, which she then used to make marijuana brownies. The girl planned to sell the brownies to other students for a profit.
