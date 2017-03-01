Cuyahoga-County 29 mins ago 7:22 p.m.Police, FBI search for Bedford bank robber
Authorities are asking for your help in tracking down the man who robbed the US Bank on 680 Broadway Avenue in Bedford on Monday afternoon. He verbally instructed the teller to "Give me the money" followed by repeated demands to "Hurry up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 19
|RealGuru
|1
|You Feel Safe Hiring A Black Now? (Jul '14)
|Feb 14
|sandy
|30
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Will
|3
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Thats Right
|8
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan '17
|Jat
|1
|Maple Heights drug dealer sold fatal heroin dos...
|Jan '17
|Rochelle anthony
|2
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|INeedJustice
|46
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC