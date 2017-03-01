Cuyahoga-County 29 mins ago 7:22 p.m....

Police, FBI search for Bedford bank robber

Monday Feb 6

Authorities are asking for your help in tracking down the man who robbed the US Bank on 680 Broadway Avenue in Bedford on Monday afternoon. He verbally instructed the teller to "Give me the money" followed by repeated demands to "Hurry up."

