Woman says burglar stole dog's bone: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman said Dec. 27 someone came into her apartment and took her sister's dog's Dentabone. She said there is an ongoing issue with unknown people coming into her apartment.
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Will
|3
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Thats Right
|8
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan 20
|Jat
|1
|Maple Heights drug dealer sold fatal heroin dos...
|Jan 12
|Rochelle anthony
|2
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|INeedJustice
|46
|Homeowners in Brecksville hope to sell land for...
|Dec '16
|kwc
|1
|Good bye Tommy's (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Kevin
|49
