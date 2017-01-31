Grand jury to consider charges agains...

Grand jury to consider charges against man accused in New Year's Day killing at Bedford bar

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Cuyahoga County grand jury will consider charges against two suspects arrested in connection with a New Year's Day killing at a Bedford bar. John Word, 35, of Cleveland is accused of shooting Trevis Stephens early Sunday at Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille on Northfield Road.

Bedford, OH

