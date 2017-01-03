Crime 59 mins ago 6:57 p.m.Suspect in custody in Bedford shooting
Bedford Police report that a 'person of interest' has turned himself in as the investigation into the fatal shooting that left one person dead on New Year's Day continues. Investigators are still in search of information on the female getaway driver.
