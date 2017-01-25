Cleveland woman accused of acting as ...

Cleveland woman accused of acting as getaway driver after fatal Bedford bar shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Cleveland.com

Detectives have arrested a woman accused of acting as a getaway driver after a fatal shooting at a Bedford bar. Clairese Murray, 35, of Cleveland is charged with complicity to murder in connection with the New Year's Day shooting at Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille on Northfield Road, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Noise ordinance (Jul '15) 23 hr Thats Right 8
Siko family shot in late 80s Jan 20 Jat 1
News Maple Heights drug dealer sold fatal heroin dos... Jan 12 Rochelle anthony 2
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec '16 INeedJustice 46
News Homeowners in Brecksville hope to sell land for... Dec '16 kwc 1
Good bye Tommy's (Aug '11) Nov '16 Kevin 49
Window Replacements Sep '16 jwajda 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bedford, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,253,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC