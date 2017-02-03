Bedford man not sure how marijuana, grinder, scale got in backpack: Bentleyville blotter
Improper display of plates, driving under suspension, drug abuse , possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant served; Chagrin River Road: After a late-night traffic stop on Jan. 20, an officer detected a strong odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the car. The driver then lit up a cigarette, which the cop felt might have been an attempt to mask the smell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chagrin Solar Sun.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Will
|3
|Noise ordinance (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Thats Right
|8
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan 20
|Jat
|1
|Maple Heights drug dealer sold fatal heroin dos...
|Jan 12
|Rochelle anthony
|2
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|INeedJustice
|46
|Homeowners in Brecksville hope to sell land for...
|Dec '16
|kwc
|1
|Good bye Tommy's (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Kevin
|49
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC