Bedford man not sure how marijuana, grinder, scale got in backpack: Bentleyville blotter

Improper display of plates, driving under suspension, drug abuse , possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant served; Chagrin River Road: After a late-night traffic stop on Jan. 20, an officer detected a strong odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the car. The driver then lit up a cigarette, which the cop felt might have been an attempt to mask the smell.

