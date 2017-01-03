Richmond Heights hires new fiannce di...

Richmond Heights hires new fiannce director; Roche named to NOACA Board

Wednesday Dec 14

After a six-month search that began with more than 100 applicants, Richmond Heights has decided upon its next finance director. At its meeting Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved the hiring of James W. Teknipp to the position.

