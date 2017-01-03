Richmond Heights hires new fiannce director; Roche named to NOACA Board
After a six-month search that began with more than 100 applicants, Richmond Heights has decided upon its next finance director. At its meeting Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved the hiring of James W. Teknipp to the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
|Homeowners in Brecksville hope to sell land for...
|Dec 12
|kwc
|1
|Good bye Tommy's (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Kevin
|49
|Does anyone remember Gina Romanello? (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Sure do
|2
|Maple Heights man charged in Cleveland gas stat...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Window Replacements
|Sep '16
|jwajda
|1
|Cuyahoga Amateur Radio Society S U C K S (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|kiowi
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC