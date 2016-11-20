Bedford Fire Department reminds homeowners to be vigilant as winter arrives Read Story Vivian Feke

Bedford Fire Department reminds homeo...

Nov 20, 2016

As winter arrives in Northeast Ohio, Bedford Fire Department wants to remind homeowners to check or get their furnaces, fireplaces, and chimneys serviced to avoid fires or other safety concerns this holiday season. On Sunday afternoon, Bedford Fire Department, along with Bedford Heights, Maple Heights, and Oakwood, all responded to reports of a house fire on Bexley Drive in Bedford.

