Bedford Fire Department reminds homeowners to be vigilant as winter arrives Read Story Vivian Feke
As winter arrives in Northeast Ohio, Bedford Fire Department wants to remind homeowners to check or get their furnaces, fireplaces, and chimneys serviced to avoid fires or other safety concerns this holiday season. On Sunday afternoon, Bedford Fire Department, along with Bedford Heights, Maple Heights, and Oakwood, all responded to reports of a house fire on Bexley Drive in Bedford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|INeedJustice
|46
|Homeowners in Brecksville hope to sell land for...
|Dec 12
|kwc
|1
|Good bye Tommy's (Aug '11)
|Nov 27
|Kevin
|49
|Does anyone remember Gina Romanello? (Mar '10)
|Nov 25
|Sure do
|2
|Maple Heights man charged in Cleveland gas stat...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Window Replacements
|Sep '16
|jwajda
|1
|Cuyahoga Amateur Radio Society S U C K S (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|kiowi
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC