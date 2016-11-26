Antonio Nieves Stays Busy With Clash in Bedford, Ohio
The six round stay-busy bout will take place at the Firebird Athletic Center in Bedford, Ohio, near Nieves' hometown of Cleveland. Nieves fought to a split decision draw against Alejandro Santiago in his last bout on August 19. The snapped a four-bout winning streak.
