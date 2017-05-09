Vehicle crashes into house

Vehicle crashes into house

Monday May 8 Read more: The Republic

A retired Columbus man says he feels lucky to be alive after a car containing an unconscious couple overdosing on heroin careened into his residence. Arnold Burch, who rents the Bedford stone home at the corner of 19th and Beam streets, said he was sitting in his recliner watching "Shades of Blue" television series a little after 10 p.m. Sunday when he saw headlights shining through his front yard toward his picture window.

