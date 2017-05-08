Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Historic Milwaukee Depot May 18th
The City of Bedford will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic Milwaukee Deport at 14th and J streets on May 18th at 11 a.m. The historic railroad building was moved thanks to three years of old unused project money from the Indiana Department of Transportation . The move and restoration cost $2.7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Apr 13
|Luana
|15
|`adam stratton
|Apr 12
|hurting mother
|1
|kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12)
|Apr 10
|Luana
|2
|Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Big ted
|10
|Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|Mar '17
|nnono
|1
|Run off
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC