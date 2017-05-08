Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Historic ...

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Historic Milwaukee Depot May 18th

The City of Bedford will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic Milwaukee Deport at 14th and J streets on May 18th at 11 a.m. The historic railroad building was moved thanks to three years of old unused project money from the Indiana Department of Transportation . The move and restoration cost $2.7 million.

