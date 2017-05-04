Police, Fire a " May 4
400 block of N. Main Street: A woman reported at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday that a stand mixer, prescription pills, a roll of quarters and a tablet were missing from her home. 2100 block of Galaxy Drive: A man reported at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole his trash can.
