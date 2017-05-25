Murdered Monroe Co. Deputy To Be Recognized In Washington D.C.
A dozen years after his death, Sgt. Bill Brand will be honored among federal, state and local law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
