Murdered Monroe Co. Deputy To Be Reco...

Murdered Monroe Co. Deputy To Be Recognized In Washington D.C.

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A dozen years after his death, Sgt. Bill Brand will be honored among federal, state and local law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

