Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
A Bedford man was injured after he fled from a domestic dispute on a motorcycle and collided with a deer early Sunday morning. According to a Lawrence County Police report, the owner of a 2005 Harley Davidson, Natalie Todd called police to report her husband Jarrod Todd had took off on her motorcycle after a domestic altercation at their home on State Road 58 East.
