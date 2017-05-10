Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A Bedford man was injured after he fled from a domestic dispute on a motorcycle and collided with a deer early Sunday morning. According to a Lawrence County Police report, the owner of a 2005 Harley Davidson, Natalie Todd called police to report her husband Jarrod Todd had took off on her motorcycle after a domestic altercation at their home on State Road 58 East.

