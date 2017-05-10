Governor Signs Bill Helping Hoosiers With Disablities Gain Employment

State Sens. John Ruckelshaus and Eric Koch join Gov. Eric Holcomb at the ceremonial signing of Senate Enrolled Act 390, which will help Hoosiers with disabilities gain meaningful employment in their communities. SEA 390 makes changes to the Indiana Commission on Rehabilitation Services and seeks to change the priority for state funding to promote full-time employment options and support throughout the state.

