Governor Signs Bill Helping Hoosiers ...

Governor Signs Bill Helping Hoosiers With Disablities Gain Employment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

State Sens. John Ruckelshaus and Eric Koch join Gov. Eric Holcomb at the ceremonial signing of Senate Enrolled Act 390, which will help Hoosiers with disabilities gain meaningful employment in their communities. SEA 390 makes changes to the Indiana Commission on Rehabilitation Services and seeks to change the priority for state funding to promote full-time employment options and support throughout the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Apr 13 Luana 15
`adam stratton Apr 12 hurting mother 1
kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12) Apr 10 Luana 2
News Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13) Mar '17 Big ted 10
Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
News Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind... Mar '17 nnono 1
Run off Mar '17 Anonymous 2
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lawrence County was issued at May 10 at 12:49PM EDT

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC