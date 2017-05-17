Federal Judge Takes Sign Ordinance Ar...

Federal Judge Takes Sign Ordinance Argument Under Advisement

Federal judge Sarah Evans Baker took under advisement arguments presented in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against the City of Bedford by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana over its sign ordinance . The two sides presented evidence and oral argument in front of Judge Baker Wednesday during a hearing on a preliminary injunction, which was filed by the ACLU of Indiana.

