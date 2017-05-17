Federal Judge Takes Sign Ordinance Argument Under Advisement
Federal judge Sarah Evans Baker took under advisement arguments presented in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against the City of Bedford by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana over its sign ordinance . The two sides presented evidence and oral argument in front of Judge Baker Wednesday during a hearing on a preliminary injunction, which was filed by the ACLU of Indiana.
