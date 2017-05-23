City Of Bedford To Host Ribbon Cuttin...

City Of Bedford To Host Ribbon Cutting A Restored Downtown Depot

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

The City of Bedford and the project team invite the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, to celebrate opening of the Downtown Depot at the corner of 14th and J streets. Previously called the Southern Indiana Railroad Station, the historic limestone railroad depot was moved four blocks and restored through Indiana's Stellar Communities Program.

