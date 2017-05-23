City Of Bedford To Host Ribbon Cutting A Restored Downtown Depot
The City of Bedford and the project team invite the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, to celebrate opening of the Downtown Depot at the corner of 14th and J streets. Previously called the Southern Indiana Railroad Station, the historic limestone railroad depot was moved four blocks and restored through Indiana's Stellar Communities Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beckys place enabling a prostitution ring of st...
|Mon
|Mozart
|1
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Luana
|15
|`adam stratton
|Apr '17
|hurting mother
|1
|kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Luana
|2
|Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Big ted
|10
|Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|Mar '17
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC