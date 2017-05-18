Bedford Sign Ordinance Lawsuit Headed To Court

A lawsuit filed against the City of Bedford by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana over its sign ordinance is headed to court after the two sides failed to reach a resolution during mediation. The two sides will present evidence and oral argument in front of Federal Judge Sarah Evans Baker on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis at 10 a.m. In September, Shaw received a letter from the city's planning director informing him that he was in violation of the city's new sign ordinance.

