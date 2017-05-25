25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers' Food Drive Saturday
As letter carriers are keenly aware, too many of our customers live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come. Postal customers can leave donations of nonperishable food beside their mailboxes to be picked up by letter carriers and volunteers during the course of the delivery day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Luana
|15
|`adam stratton
|Apr '17
|hurting mother
|1
|kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Luana
|2
|Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Big ted
|10
|Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|Mar '17
|nnono
|1
|Run off
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC