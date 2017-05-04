Wetland Work Day Rescheduled
The original workday, planned for Earth Day - Saturday - is cancelled due to weather, but has been rescheduled for May 6. King has a variety of projects planned for the day in this large wetland complex along the Lost River. King said there will be plenty of projects to interest everyone.
