Teen Crashes Car After Spider Crawls On Face

A Bedford teen was injured Monday afternoon, after he crashed is car attempting to swat a spider off his face. According to a Lawrence County Police report, 17-year-old Adam Glenn, of 422 Sycamore Dr., was traveling west on State Road 58 when a spider climbed onto his face and he attempted to swat it off and lost control of the vehicle he was driving.

