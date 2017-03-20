Teen Crashes Car After Spider Crawls ...

Teen Crashes Car After Spider Crawls On Face

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bedford teen was injured Monday afternoon, after he crashed is car attempting to swat a spider off his face. According to a Lawrence County Police report, 17-year-old Adam Glenn, of 422 Sycamore Dr., was traveling west on State Road 58 when a spider climbed onto his face and he attempted to swat it off and lost control of the vehicle he was driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
matt bruce Apr 15 wateva 1
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Apr 13 Luana 15
`adam stratton Apr 12 hurting mother 1
kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12) Apr 10 Luana 2
News Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13) Mar 22 Big ted 10
Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
News Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind... Mar '17 nnono 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC