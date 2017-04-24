Rep. May: Largest Infrastructure Investment In State History Signed By Governor
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation into law today that will make the largest investment in state and local infrastructure in Indiana's history, according to State Rep. Chris May . May said House Enrolled Act 1002 will provide immediate and substantial funding increases for state and local roads and bridges.
