Rep. Chris May Says Bill Will Crack Down On Impaired Drivers
The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would increase penalties for those who consistently drive under the influence, according to the bill's co-sponsor, State Rep. Chris May . Senate Bill 479 would increase the penalty from a Level 5 felony to a Level 4 for a habitual traffic violator whose driving privileges have been suspended and they cause the death of another person while driving intoxicated from drugs or alcohol.
