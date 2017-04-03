Rep. Chris May Says Bill Will Crack D...

Rep. Chris May Says Bill Will Crack Down On Impaired Drivers

The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would increase penalties for those who consistently drive under the influence, according to the bill's co-sponsor, State Rep. Chris May . Senate Bill 479 would increase the penalty from a Level 5 felony to a Level 4 for a habitual traffic violator whose driving privileges have been suspended and they cause the death of another person while driving intoxicated from drugs or alcohol.

