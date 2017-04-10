Man Files Lawsuit Against Perry Volun...

Man Files Lawsuit Against Perry Volunteer Fire Department

WBIW-AM Bedford

The complaint, filed by attorneys Brett E. Nelson and Fernando L. Diaz of Indianapolis, is seeking damages for arson, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligence, gross negligence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligence per se and other violations of state law. The lawsuit was filed against Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department; Max Peters, the chief of the fire department; Adam Selbee, who is charged with burning Connaughton's home and who is Peters' grandson; and the township trustee Bob Phillips.

Bedford, IN

