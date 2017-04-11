Lawmakers approve peeping drones crim...

Lawmakers approve peeping drones crime bill on final passage

Read more: The Tribune

Indiana lawmakers are sending Gov. Eric Holcomb a bill targeting drone operators who use the new technology for the age-old crime of voyeurism. The bill by Republican state Sen. Eric Koch of Bedford creates regulations that in part address operators with nefarious intentions who use drones to invade people's privacy or capture images of them in compromising positons.

