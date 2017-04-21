Drone-privacy bill heads to governor
That's what prompted a state lawmaker representing southwest Bartholomew County to propose penalties for using a drone's visual and audio equipment to violate a person's privacy. After being overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by the Indiana Senate, the measure authored by Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, has been sent to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Apr 13
|Luana
|15
|`adam stratton
|Apr 12
|hurting mother
|1
|kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12)
|Apr 10
|Luana
|2
|Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Big ted
|10
|Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|Mar '17
|nnono
|1
|Run off
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC