Class Of 1967 To Be Honored During 2017 Fayettevile Alumni Banquet April 22
The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, with social hour beginning at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. The even will be held at the Fayetteville Baptist Church Multi-Purpose building located at 5485 State Rd 158, in Bedford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
