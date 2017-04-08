Brownstown completes 1st show of season
Tanner English of Benton, Kentucky, dominated the Ultimate Battle of the Bluegrass Late Model feature, leading Jared Bailey of Bedford and Jason Jameson of Lawrenceburg to the finish line, earning $3,000. Tyler Cain of Seymour won the Indiana Pro Late Model feature event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Apr 13
|Luana
|15
|`adam stratton
|Apr 12
|hurting mother
|1
|kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12)
|Apr 10
|Luana
|2
|Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Big ted
|10
|Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|Mar '17
|nnono
|1
|Run off
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC