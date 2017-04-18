Bedford Woman Injures Man During Domestic Fight

A Bedford woman was arrested after she allegedly battered a man in a vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot on March 31. Lawrence County police arrested 46-year-old Beth Higginbotham, of 112 Sheridan Dr., on charges of auto theft, theft and domestic battery. According to Chief Deputy Aaron Shoults, officers were called to the home on Sheridan Drive at 1:45 p.m. after a man suffered a cut too his cheek from being hit with a closed fist.

