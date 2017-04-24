Bedford Woman Flown To Hospital Following Crash
A Bedford woman was injured when she crashed her vehicle on in the 160 block of Fayetteville Owen Road around 5:11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a Lawrence County Police report, 20-year-old Alyssa Roark was traveling north on Fayetteville Owen at an unsafe speed and was entering the curve when her 2002 Volkswagen Jetta ran partially off the east side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
