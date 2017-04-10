Bedford Parks Department Car Show

Bedford Parks Department Car Show

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Join Super Oldies at the 11th Annual Bedford Parks Department Car Show, Saturday, April 29th in Downtown Bedford, IN on the square ! Vehicle registration begins at 10am and judging begins at 12pm. Vehicle registration for the event is $10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
matt bruce Sat wateva 1
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Apr 13 Luana 15
`adam stratton Apr 12 hurting mother 1
kimberly underwood ramey (Feb '12) Apr 10 Luana 2
News Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13) Mar 22 Big ted 10
Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
News Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind... Mar '17 nnono 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC