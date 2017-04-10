Bedford Parks Department Car Show
Join Super Oldies at the 11th Annual Bedford Parks Department Car Show, Saturday, April 29th in Downtown Bedford, IN on the square ! Vehicle registration begins at 10am and judging begins at 12pm. Vehicle registration for the event is $10.
