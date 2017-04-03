Bedford Man Arrested After Fight With...

Bedford Man Arrested After Fight With Companion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bedford man was arrested on a charge of public intoxicated after police were called to a resident on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday night. According to Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley, officer responded to the 120 block of Lincoln Avenue after a report of a fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13) Mar 22 Big ted 10
Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13) Mar 16 Musikologist 10
News Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind... Mar '17 nnono 1
Run off Mar '17 Anonymous 2
Bobby Lee r Jan '17 Looking 1
Rene Sweazy Craig Jan '17 Thanks for the input 1
Lawrence County Jail - Mugshots (Jun '14) Jan '17 Doug 4
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lawrence County was issued at April 05 at 11:52AM EDT

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC