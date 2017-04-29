29th Annual Senior Fair Today

29th Annual Senior Fair Today

The 29th Annual Senior Fair is today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church in Bedford. The church, formally Community Baptist Fellowship, is located at 508 Fellowship Drive near the Bedford North Lawrence High School back gate.

