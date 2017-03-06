Salvation Army Will Reopen In New Location In Bedford
The Salvation Army will serve those in need from its new location at the Bedford Senior Center at 2205 Washington Ave. in Bedford. An announcement with the details of The Salvation Army's grand reopening, along with information on services and hours of operation will be released in the next few weeks.
