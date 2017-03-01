Rep. May: House Advances Balanced State Budget Proposal
Earlier this week, the Indiana House of Representatives approved its balanced budget proposal, which would set in place state funding operations for the next two years, according to State Rep. Chris May . "We have reached the halfway point of the 2017 session and our budget proposal outlines sustainable methods of funding Indiana's vital services such as education, public safety and workforce development," May said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Bedford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Run off
|Thu
|Bigbuck1
|2
|Bobby Lee r
|Jan '17
|Looking
|1
|Rene Sweazy Craig
|Jan '17
|Thanks for the input
|1
|Lawrence County Jail - Mugshots (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Doug
|4
|kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Etown
|14
|Curious
|Jan '17
|Etown
|1
|Crystal Shelley
|Dec '16
|Rdnkwmn1982
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bedford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC