Rep. May: House Advances Balanced State Budget Proposal

Earlier this week, the Indiana House of Representatives approved its balanced budget proposal, which would set in place state funding operations for the next two years, according to State Rep. Chris May . "We have reached the halfway point of the 2017 session and our budget proposal outlines sustainable methods of funding Indiana's vital services such as education, public safety and workforce development," May said.

