Relay For Life Of Lawrence County To ...

Relay For Life Of Lawrence County To Honor Cancer Survivors And Caretakers

Friday Mar 24 Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Relay For Life of Lawrence County will honor cancer survivors and their caregivers with a free dinner on Thursday, April 6th at the Central Church of Christ Education Building in Bedford from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Join them as our community comes together to celebrate life and hope and enjoy an evening filled with good food, entertainment, inspiration and fellowship. The 2017 Relay For Life theme is "Tailgating for a Cure," so let's "tackle" cancer together! Music during the event will be provided by the Backwoods Bluegrass Band.

