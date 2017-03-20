Local lawmakers planning town hall

Local lawmakers planning town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Tribune

Three local legislators plan to conduct a town hall meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Learning Center, 323 Dupont Drive, Seymour. Lawmakers planning to attend are state District 69 Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, state District 45 Sen. Jim Smith, R-Charlestown, and state District 44 Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago's Pizza Open In Mitchell (Feb '13) Mar 22 Big ted 10
Bedford Music Thread (Sep '13) Mar 16 Musikologist 10
News Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind... Mar 3 nnono 1
Run off Mar 2 Anonymous 2
Bobby Lee r Jan '17 Looking 1
Rene Sweazy Craig Jan '17 Thanks for the input 1
Lawrence County Jail - Mugshots (Jun '14) Jan '17 Doug 4
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC