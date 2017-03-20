Local lawmakers planning town hall

Three local legislators plan to conduct a town hall meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Learning Center, 323 Dupont Drive, Seymour. Lawmakers planning to attend are state District 69 Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, state District 45 Sen. Jim Smith, R-Charlestown, and state District 44 Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford.

