Koch: Regulatory Relief Bill Passes the Senate
Hoosier small businesses would see regulatory relief under a bill authored by State Sen. Eric Koch that passed the Indiana Senate recently by a 46 to 3 vote. Senate Bill 413 would require state agencies to provide, with certain exceptions, an opportunity to correct minor regulatory violations identified during an inspection before a fine is levied or an enforcement action is commenced.
Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
