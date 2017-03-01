Koch: Regulatory Relief Bill Passes t...

Koch: Regulatory Relief Bill Passes the Senate

Hoosier small businesses would see regulatory relief under a bill authored by State Sen. Eric Koch that passed the Indiana Senate recently by a 46 to 3 vote. Senate Bill 413 would require state agencies to provide, with certain exceptions, an opportunity to correct minor regulatory violations identified during an inspection before a fine is levied or an enforcement action is commenced.

