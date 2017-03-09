Jerry Vance Lay
Jerry Vance Lay, 59, of Shirley, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at his home in Shirley. He was born June 11, 1957, in Bedford, Ind., the son of Jack and Eloise Lay.
