Jerry Vance Lay

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Daily Reporter

Jerry Vance Lay, 59, of Shirley, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at his home in Shirley. He was born June 11, 1957, in Bedford, Ind., the son of Jack and Eloise Lay.

