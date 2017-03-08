Charlie Walker To Speak At Greater Mi...

Charlie Walker To Speak At Greater Mitchell Chamber Of Commerce's Dinner

Astronaut and Bedford native Charlie Walker will be the guest speaker at the Greater Mitchell Chamber of Cmmercer's annual dinner on April 6. Charles David "Charlie" Walker is an American engineer who flew on three Space Shuttle missions in 1984 and 1985 as a Payload Specialist for the McDonnell Douglas Corporation. He is the first non-government individual to fly in space.

