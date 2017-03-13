Business After Hours Thursday, March 23
The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and guests to their Business After Hours on Thursday, March 23th from 5 to 7 p.m. Indiana Farm Bureau is hosting this event at their offices located at 3155 John Williams Blvd., Bedford. This event will include networking opportunities, hor d'oeuvres, drinks, door prizes and the $200 cash prize drawing at 6 p.m. Members must be present to win prizes.
