Bedford Woman Lifelined After Accident
A Bedford woman was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sandpit Road and Church Camp Road, Thursday morning. Police say, 78-year-old Ronald Bell, of 100 20th St., stopped his 2012 Dodge Caravan at the intersection on Church Camp Road while 86-year-old Mary Cummings, of 3981 South I Street was traveling west on Sand Pit Road towards the intersection.
