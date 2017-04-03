Bedford Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing From Cash Register
A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she was stealing out of the cash register at her place of employment. According to Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley, Conn was caught taking cash out of the registers at JC Food Plus.
