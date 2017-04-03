Bedford Man Arrested On Sexual Battery Charge
A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday, after police say he grabbed a woman's breasts and solicited her for sex. Lawrence Count Police arrested 48-year-old Lloyd Johnson, of 2416 K St., on a warrant charging him with a Level 6 felony of sexual battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
