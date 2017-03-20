2017 Women's Expo Spotlights Fashion And Cosmetics
This Saturday, March 25th is the second annual Women's Expo from 10a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Bedford. This year's Expo is presented by TriStar Engineering.
