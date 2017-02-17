Trim trimming workshop planned in Bedford
Indiana Department of Natural Resources urban forestry coordinator Carrie Tauscher will conduct a free workshop on tree trimming and pruning from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the Wilson Park shelter house in Bedford. Tauscher will discuss reasons to prune and trim trees and how they should properly be trimmed.
