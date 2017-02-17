Trim trimming workshop planned in Bed...

Trim trimming workshop planned in Bedford

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Tribune

Indiana Department of Natural Resources urban forestry coordinator Carrie Tauscher will conduct a free workshop on tree trimming and pruning from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the Wilson Park shelter house in Bedford. Tauscher will discuss reasons to prune and trim trees and how they should properly be trimmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bedford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bobby Lee r Jan '17 Looking 1
Rene Sweazy Craig Jan '17 Thanks for the input 1
Lawrence County Jail - Mugshots (Jun '14) Jan '17 Doug 4
kristy skeen dope phine still does not know who... (Aug '14) Jan '17 Etown 14
Curious Jan '17 Etown 1
Crystal Shelley Dec '16 Rdnkwmn1982 1
Matthew morgan Dec '16 Pamelaash50 1
See all Bedford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bedford Forum Now

Bedford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bedford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Bedford, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC