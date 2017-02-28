Residents push for redistricting comm...

Residents push for redistricting commission

Tuesday Feb 28

Some area residents came loaded with questions Monday for Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, about his move to block a committee vote on statewide redistricting, but had to settle for having their displeasure expressed to other legislators. Smith called in sick for Monday's Third House session, which allows constituents to make statements to or ask questions of local legislators.

